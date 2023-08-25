Disaster declaration approved for fire-damaged Emerald Village Senior Apartments

The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted a disaster declaration for the Emerald Village Senior Apartments building which sustained damage in a fire last month in Schaumburg.

The blaze resulted in the displacement of residents from about 20 units and caused injuries to several individuals.

Affected residents now have until October 23 to submit applications for loans aimed at assisting in repairing the damage to their units.

"To those impacted by the July 14th fire at the Emerald Village Senior Apartments building, we are here to support you with resources to help you heal and rebuild," Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement.

"Through the efforts and leadership of IEMA, the Village of Schaumburg, Cook County, and the U.S. Small Business Administration, residents will be able to access low-interest loans for damages and relief."

Representatives from the SBA will be present at the facility to provide support and guidance with these applications.

Details on loans are available HERE.