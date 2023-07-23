Employee at South Side business shoots man during argument

An employee at a Marquette Park business was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the employee and a 20-year-old man were arguing at the business in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue around 12:10 a.m. when the employee shot the man in the right leg

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

The employee was placed into custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene.