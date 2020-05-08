Employee, detainee at Cook County juvenile detention center test positive for COVID-19

article

The office of the Chief Judge of Cook County announced Friday an employee and a detainee at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result for the newly admitted detainee, who was released within 24 hours, came in after he was no longer in custody, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said.

“The juvenile and the juvenile’s parents were notified of the test result and were provided directions on how to care for the juvenile,” Milhizer said.

The employee last reported for work at the detention center May 1, Office of the Chief Judge of Cook County spokesperson Pat Milhizer said.

In total, six detainees and 10 employees at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19, Milhizer said. No positive tests have been reported in the general population of the detention center.

A total of 25 chief judge’s office employees have contracted the virus, Milhizer said.