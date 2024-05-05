Endangered missing senior: Search underway for woman last seen on NW Side

article

A search is underway for an endangered missing senior after she was reported missing on the city's Northwest Side.

Georgina Casa Mayor, 74, was last seen May 4 at her home in the 2800 block of W. Cullom Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.