Endangered missing senior: Search underway for woman last seen on NW Side

By Cody King
Published  May 5, 2024 3:51pm CDT
Albany Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Pictured is 74-year-old Georgina Casa Mayor. (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - A search is underway for an endangered missing senior after she was reported missing on the city's Northwest Side

Georgina Casa Mayor, 74, was last seen May 4 at her home in the 2800 block of W. Cullom Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and gray hair. 

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554. 