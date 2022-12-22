'Endo' the blind horse holds 3 Guinness World Records

An Oregon horse now holds not one, but three world records.

An amazing feat made even more incredible when you learn he's blind.

Fresh off three Guinness World Records, Endo is still riding high.

"You don't know what they're capable of, and that's the fun of the journey," said Morgan Wagner, Endo’s owner.

FOX 32 Chicago caught up with Wagner and Endo at his stable in Oregon.

"Before he got sick, I got sick with lupus and then he had to learn things to help me out," Wagner said. "So he did that for me, so it was my turn to do that for him."

Wagner was gifted Endo as a child. At the age of 8, he was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Equine Recurrent Uveitis. By the age of 13, he was totally blind.

Wagner acquired a miniature horse named Cinnamon as a companion for Endo. Then, she got to work, training him to keep jumping and competing, something he loved before his sight issues.

"We had to work on every little thing, even just going from one stall to the next stall, right next to his stall. He would get upset and not eat for a day," Wagner said.

Wagner cues Endo on when to jump, and her timing has to be just right.

"The cues are ready, ready, ready, and then jump. Jump is his time to take off," Wagner said.

At 22 years old, Endo has outdone everyone's expectations, except Wagner’s. She always knew what he was capable of.

"He's done more than what I can put into words," Wagner said.

Endo now holds the Guinness World Record for a blind horse in highest free jump, most flying changes in one minute, and fastest time to weave five poles.