Gunfire coming from Englewood alley kills man, wounds another

A man was killed and another was wounded after they were shot from an alley Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The two men were standing in the street around 1 a.m. when people in the alley started shooting in the 6300 block of South Carpenterville Street, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot once in the forearm. He was taken to the same hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.