Englewood drive-by shooting leaves pair wounded

A man and a woman were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

The pair were standing outside around 1 a.m. when shots were fired from a black vehicle in the 7000 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

The 18-year-old woman was shot once in the shoulder and twice in the leg. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both victims were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.