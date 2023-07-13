Englewood shooting: 13-year-old grazed by gunfire
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.
Around 7:41 p.m., police say the teenage victim was near the front of a home in the 7100 block of S. Carpenter when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
The victim sustained a graze wound to her elbow and refused treatment on scene, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.