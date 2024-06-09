3 wounded in Englewood shooting: police

A woman and two men were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the victims were standing with a group of people in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:38 a.m. when shots were fired.

A 39-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the left arm. Another 39-year-old man was shot in the hand. And a 23-year-old woman was shot in the back.

All of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good or fair condition.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.