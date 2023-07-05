Multiple victims wounded by gunfire in Englewood

At least four people were injured by gunfire in Englewood Wednesday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. near West 56th Street and South Ada Street.

All four victims was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to area hospitals in critical condition.

Two were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, one was taken to Christ Medical Center and another was taken to Stroger Hospital.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.