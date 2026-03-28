Chicago crime: Man shot, killed while sitting inside his home, police say

A man was shot and killed while he was sitting inside his own home on Chicago’s South Side early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 5700 block of S. May Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 5 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 45-year-old victim was sitting inside his home when a gray sedan drove past, and an unidentified gunman inside the car opened fire, striking the man, police said.

The victim had been shot in the head and died at the scene.

The car fled northbound on May Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide further details. The victim has not yet been identified.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.