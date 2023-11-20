Englewood shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The man, who is between 25 and 35 years old, was outside around 11:21 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck him in the torso in the 200 block of West 71st Street, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.