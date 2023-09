A man was shot in Englewood late Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim, 30 was in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue just before midnight when he was shot in the leg.

A witness told officers that they saw a silver sedan fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

There is no one in custody. Detectives are investigating.