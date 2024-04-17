Englewood shooting survivor leaves hospital to join anti-violence rally: 'They counted me for dead'

A man wounded in a drive-by shooting in Englewood left the hospital and went straight to an anti-violence community rally.

He went to the very spot where he saw his life flash before his eyes.

"I could have been statistic last night. They counted me for dead," said the male victim. "Three different officers did chest compressions on me because they thought I was dead. I was so still."

On Wednesday, community members surrounded the man with love, near 66th and Halsted Streets, where police say Tuesday night, someone in a white van started shooting.

The male victim and two other men were wounded by the gunfire.

RELATED: Englewood drive-by shooting leaves 3 wounded, 1 critically

"I was just going up in the store to get a simple drink and come out and get rattled with bullets… one came out my jaw. All these things. My arm…," said the man.

Activists made their message clear at the anti-violence rally.

"We dying out here. We dying. I'm tired of our children dying," one activist said.

The group, Englewood First Responders, were among several others, promoting peace and calling for an end to senseless shootings.

"It don't take one organization – take everybody as a whole. But my code is together we stand, but separate. We are dividing. So where there's unity, there is power," said Charles McKenzie, with the group.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Area One Detectives are investigating and anyone with more information about the drive-by shooting on Tuesday night is urged to give them a call.