Englewood drive-by shooting leaves 3 wounded, 1 critically

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The group was standing outside around 9:30 p.m. when they were shot by someone traveling in a white van in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago police.

A 51-year-old was shot once in the back of the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

A 61-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and the third victim, 65, was struck in the ankle and arm. They were both transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where they were listed in fair and good condition, respectively, police said.

The van drove westbound down 65th Street after the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.