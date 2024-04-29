New Salt Shed Pub scheduled to open May 3

One might argue that nothing is paired better with beer than music.

Much like crafting a song, brewing beer is an art form too. Therefore, the opening of a new pub at a popular concert venue seemed fitting.

Goose Island allowed Fox 32 to preview their newly relocated brewpub at the Salt Shed before its official opening in a few days.

The company shuttered its original spot in Lincoln Park late last year. The rebranded Salt Shed Pub will feature all the beloved beers from decades past along with some new additions. The food menu will include favorites from the old location such as smash burgers, Bourbon County Stout milkshakes, and burnt carrot sandwiches.

Opening day is scheduled for May 3, coinciding with a performance by the hip-hop group Atmosphere at the Salt Shed.

Moreover, if you sit outside on the brewpub's new patio, you can also enjoy live music during outdoor shows.