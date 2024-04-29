Chicago parents express concern over planned student walkouts to protest Gaza war

Concerns are mounting among parents at Jones College Prep in the South Loop over planned student walkouts to protest the war in Gaza.

The issue surfaced Monday night during a school council meeting at Jones College Prep, with parents expressing apprehension about the proposed demonstrations. The planned walkouts come amid demonstrations on college campuses nationwide.

Jones Principal Kerry Dolan is defending the decision to allow protests in support of Palestine to take place during the school day on Wednesday, May 1st. Some student groups have called for classmates to walk out of class and demonstrate in the lobby.

News of the planned walkout prompted parents to voice their concerns at the school council meeting. They cited previous demonstrations targeting Jewish students and expressed worries about potential escalation.

In a letter to parents and staff, Principal Dolan emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, discrimination, and bias-based harm within the school community. Dolan stated she has arranged for additional security on the premises.

"We've already stationed them to be on the perimeter of our building so that we can ensure that we are not only keeping people safe in here but that we're preventing any outside agitators or anybody from entering the building and maintaining that level of community safety," said Dolan.

Chicago Public Schools students previously held walkouts in January in support of a City Council ceasefire resolution. The U.S. Department of Education has initiated a federal civil rights investigation into allegations of harassment or antisemitic activity during those events.

Students at Kenwood Academy and Hancock Prep are also planning walkouts on Wednesday. Parents expressed frustration that the walkouts coincide with the annual senior College Decision Day, which will now be postponed.