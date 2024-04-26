$100K reward offered for tips leading to suspect's arrest in Chicago officer's murder

Chicago police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in the slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, of Aurora, is wanted for first-degree murder, police said Friday. He is still at large.

On Saturday, CPD announced a combined reward of $100K from multiple agencies for information leading to Tate's arrest.

Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a combined $25,000 and the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867. Tipsters can also submit information online anonymously at CPDTip.com.

Hours before the warrant was issued for Tate on Friday, Chicago police searched a Morgan Park home in connection with the deadly shooting.

Neighbors told Fox 32 News that one person had been taken out of the home in handcuffs. The arrested individual has not been identified.

Pictured is Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22. (Chicago Police Department)

Tate was previously arrested March 6 for criminal trespass to a residence in Olympia Fields, according to court documents.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Markham on April 24 for arraignment.

What happened to Officer Huesca

Officer Huesca was fatally shot just before 3 a.m Sunday, April 21, in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

He was on his way home from work at the time of the shooting.

Police were alerted by ShotSpotter and when officers arrived, they found Huesca with multiple gunshot wounds not far from his family's home.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Chicago police released footage of a person of interest inside a store before and after the time of the fatal shooting. The person in the video has been identified as Tate.

Tate is considered "armed and dangerous," according to CPD. Anyone who spots the suspect should call 911 and not approach him.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.