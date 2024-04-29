Funeral to be held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

article

The life and legacy of fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis M. Huesca will be honored at his funeral Monday on the city's Southwest Side.

Funeral services for Huesca will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, located at 7740 S. Western Ave. A private interment at Rosehill Cemetery will follow.

On April 21, Huesca was shot and killed in Gage Park while he was on his way home from work.

The 30-year-old was just two days shy of his 31st birthday and was with the department for six years. Huesca graduated from Plainfield East High School in 2011. Last week, school staff remembered the officer.

"His school counselor, a teacher, a social studies teacher that had him. So we all remember him the same. Really, always smiling, kind of shy and introverted, but always positive and just a really good-hearted person," said Heather Boswell, assistant principal.

Huesca was close friends with Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, who was killed in a domestic dispute last year. Huesca was also assigned to the same station, CPD's District 5, where Officer Areanah Preston worked. Preston was killed in a robbery attempt last year as well.

The family procession is scheduled to begin at Blake & Lamb Funeral Home and continues eastbound on 103rd Street to Western Avenue, then northbound on Western Avenue to St. Rita.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the processional route from the church service to the cemetery.

The procession route from St. Rita to Rosehill Cemetery includes:

East on 77th Street to Western Avenue

South on Western Avenue to 79th Street

East on 79th Street to State Street

North on State Street, merge onto I-94 West

North on I-94 West, local lanes

Exit 53C, I-55 North / Lake Shore Drive / 22nd Street

Exit right to I-55 North to North Lake Shore Drive

Exit U.S. Route 41 / North Lake Shore Drive

North on DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Bryn Mawr Avenue

West on Bryn Mawr Avenue to Ravenswood Avenue

A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Xavier L. Tate Jr., who is wanted for first-degree murder in Huesca's death.

Tate is considered "armed and dangerous," according to CPD. Anyone who spots him should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867. Tipsters can also submit information online anonymously at CPDTip.com.