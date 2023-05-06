Areanah Preston: Off-duty Chicago Police officer who was shot and killed identified

The off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot and killed on Saturday morning was identified as Areanah Preston, 24.

Preston was shot dead at 81st and South Blackstone in the Avalon Park neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Eric Carter said she had just gotten off work.

Preston was rushed to the hospital in the back of a squad car by responding officers, but did not make it.

Police and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot did not offer any details about who is suspected in the shooting at a press conference held a few hours after her death, though Lightfoot said she'd instructed police to "spare no expense" to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Loyola University said that Preston was set to be awarded a master's degree in jurisprudence from the School of Law in just one week.

"Our University community is shocked and saddened by her tragic passing," school officials said in a statement. "She will be remembered by her faculty and classmates for her kindness, intellect, and commitment to service. We wish to express our deepest condolences to the Preston family and to all those whose lives she touched."