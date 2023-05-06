Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and killed in Avalon Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed in a shooting in Avalon Park early Saturday morning.

CPD Interim Superintendent Eric Carter says the officer was getting off of work around 1:42 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue when she was shot.

She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center by a fellow officer responding to the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The female officer's identity has not been released at this time. The officer served three years with the department.

A female Chicago police officer was fatally shot in Avalon Park Saturday morning.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

During a news conference this morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked that the family of the victim be given privacy as they grieve.

Police say the investigation is still early on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.