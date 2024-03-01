Chicago marks one-year anniversary of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso's death

The Ella French murder trial comes as the city marks one year since another police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed on March 1st last year. He was responding to a call of a man chasing a woman with a gun in Gage Park when officers say an offender opened fire, killing the officer.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty.

On the one-year anniversary of Officer Vasquez-Lasso's end of watch, the Chicago Police Department called a memorial roll call for him.

Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, March 1. (Photo courtesy of the Chicago Police Department)

In a statement, the department said in part, "We will never forget his selflessness and dedication as we continue to wrap our arms around his family and loved ones. Together, we mourn the loss of our hero."

"Officer Vasquez Lasso believed in people, in our communities. That's what I want everybody to know that he stepped up and he did a job that others would never even think about doing," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Snelling also told the officer's family the department will always be there for them and they are part of the police family.