Graphic bodycam video played in trial of Ella French's alleged killer

It was an extremely emotional and difficult day in court for the family of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, as prosecutors played graphic police bodycam video of her murder.

Elizabeth French, Ella's mother, was surrounded by a large contingent of Chicago police officers as she arrived at the Leighton criminal courthouse on Tuesday. Also in attendance was former Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez, who along with Ella French was shot during the attack and nearly died.

On trial facing first-degree murder charges is 23-year-old Emonte Morgan.

During opening statements, prosecutor Scott Clark walked the jury through the chaotic traffic stop in Englewood in August 2021, telling them, "I am sorry you will have to see and hear the things you are going to have to see and hear in this trial."

Elizabeth French was called as the first witness, remembering her last phone call with her daughter.

"I said what I always said, that I loved her and take care and be safe," French said.

Two brothers, 22-year-old Eric Morgan and 21-year-old Monty "Emonte" Morgan, are accused of fatally shooting Chicago officer Ella French, who was 29 at the time of her death, while she was conducting a traffic stop in August 2021.

Then, Officer Joshua Blas took the stand. He was part of the community policing detail with Ella French and Yanez.

During his testimony, prosecutors played graphic and violent video taken from the three body-worn police cameras, showing Morgan refusing to comply with officers and then diving back into the car, after which multiple shots were heard.

One of the jurors wept as that video was played, but Morgan watched without any emotion.

Morgan‘s mother was also in the courtroom, and during a break in the trial said that her son is not a cop killer.

"It was an accident. The officer, Yanez, and Monte, my son, were struggling with this gun. Monte never pulled it out of his waist. It fell off when they were in the car, and they were struggling with this gun. Yanez, even my son got grazed on his arm. That's simply what it was. They were struggling with the gun inside of the car," said Evaleena Flores.

The courtroom was packed all day with at least 60 officers, many of them standing and another dozen or so in the hallway listening in.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was also present.

"We will always carry Ella's legacy with us and her legacy of service. She was exactly what we expected a Chicago police officer to be. It was a tragedy, but we're looking for justice now," Snelling said.