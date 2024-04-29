Chicago-area bakery brings back Cicada Cakes after 17-year hiatus

A rare double emergence of cicadas is coming to Illinois in a few short weeks and one Chicago-area bakery has a unique way of celebrating.

Bent Fork Bakery in Highwood will be bringing back their Cicada Cakes after a 17-year hiatus.

Cicada Cakes will return on May 1. They come in yellow or chocolate cake and are dipped in ganache and have chocolate wings. The bakery says the cakes are around the size of a cupcake and are $3 each.

Bent Fork Bakery is located at 335 Waukegan Ave. and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

There are two broods of cicadas expected – Brood XIII and Brood XIX. The last time these broods of cicadas were seen at the same time was in 1803, according to a previous report.

An estimated 50,000 to 1.5 million cicadas per acre will emerge after spending several years underground.

When will cicadas emerge in Chicago?

The real things are expected to appear in mid-to-late Mayor or early June.