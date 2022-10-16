Eric Casique: Boy who was shot and killed in Prospect Heights identified

A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Prospect Heights has been identified.

Eric Casique was shot in the chest about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Piper Lane, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived about two blocks away.

He died about a half-hour later, according to the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the boy’s death a homicide.

Further information about the shooting was not available.