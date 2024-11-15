Eskeiber Teneses Romero: Search underway for missing man, 19, last seen leaving Chicago hospital

article

Chicago police are searching for a 19-year-old man who disappeared after being discharged from a hospital on the Northwest Side.

Eskeiber Teneses Romero was last seen Nov. 8 in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue.

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on Eskeiber's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.