Eskeiber Teneses Romero: Search underway for missing man, 19, last seen leaving Chicago hospital

By Cody King
Published  November 15, 2024 3:10pm CST
FOX 32 Chicago
Pictured is Eskeiber Teneses Romero, 19.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 19-year-old man who disappeared after being discharged from a hospital on the Northwest Side.

Eskeiber Teneses Romero was last seen Nov. 8 in the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue.

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with more information on Eskeiber's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at (312) 746-6554.

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.