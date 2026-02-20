Evangelina Kostianis: Chicago woman, 22, reported missing

The Brief Evangelina Kostianis, 22, was last heard from earlier this week. She was reported missing from the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 22-year-old North Side woman has been reported missing after she was last heard from on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police said Evangelina Kostianis is missing from the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Evangelina Kostianis | CPD

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and a light complexion, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing about 80 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Kostianis' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.