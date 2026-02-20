Evangelina Kostianis: Chicago woman, 22, reported missing
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old North Side woman has been reported missing after she was last heard from on Wednesday.
What we know:
Police said Evangelina Kostianis is missing from the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.
Evangelina Kostianis | CPD
She is described as a white woman with brown hair and a light complexion, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing about 80 pounds.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Kostianis' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.