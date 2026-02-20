Expand / Collapse search

Evangelina Kostianis: Chicago woman, 22, reported missing

By Nic Flosi
Published  February 20, 2026 6:43am CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Evangelina Kostianis, 22, was last heard from earlier this week.
    • She was reported missing from the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old North Side woman has been reported missing after she was last heard from on Wednesday.

What we know:

Police said Evangelina Kostianis is missing from the 1000 block of West Glenlake Avenue in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

Evangelina Kostianis | CPD

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and a light complexion, standing 4-foot-11 and weighing about 80 pounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Kostianis' whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

