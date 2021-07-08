Evanston family avoids injury after vehicle slams into their home

An Evanston family is counting their blessings after a vehicle struck by a hit-and-run driver slammed into their home while they were out on a walk.

The crash occurred early Thursday evening in the 100 block of Burnham Place.

Evanston fire officials say the vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver, which caused the victim to lose control of their SUV and plow through the front of the home, right into the family room.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The owner of the home said he and his family were out on a walk at the time of the incident. He said as they returned from their walk, they realized police were in front of their home and that a vehicle had crashed through the front wall.

"Apparently, the gentleman lost control of his car and drove it into our family room, which is normally where we sit. So, this can be replaced but thank God we weren’t home because we would have been sitting right where the car is," the homeowner said. "It is what it is. Could have been worse."

Advertisement

Evanston police are investigating. No further details were immediately available.