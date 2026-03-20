Evanston home invasion: Man threatened residents with kitchen knife, police say

article

The Brief A man was charged after allegedly breaking into an Evanston home and threatening residents with a knife. The occupants locked themselves in a room until police arrived and no one else was injured. The suspect was hospitalized for a severe arm injury before being arrested and charged with home invasion.



A man was charged with breaking into a home and threatening occupants with a kitchen knife earlier this month in Evanston.

What we know:

The home invasion happened on March 10 at a residence in the 500 block of Chicago Avenue, according to Evanston police.

Justin Hernandez, 32, allegedly kicked in the back door of the residence, got inside, armed himself with a knife from the kitchen and made threats to the residents.

People in the house secured themselves in a separate room until officers arrived. Officers found Hernandez inside the home near the back door with a serious injury to his arm that was causing heavy bleeding, police said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to his arm and took him to a nearby hospital for medical care and psychiatric evaluations.

Police said no one else in the residence was injured.

After Hernandez was released from the hospital on Wednesday, detectives arrested him and charged him with one felony count of home invasion.

What we don't know:

Officers could not determine how Hernandez sustained the arm injury. He told people he did not remember when or how the injury happened.

What's next:

Hernandez, of Evanston, is being held at Cook County Jail ahead of his next court appearance on April 8.