Evanston man charged in fatal 2024 shooting on Chicago’s North Side, police say

The Brief Valgas Etheard, 32, of Evanston, has been charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 5, 2024, fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood, police said. Etheard was arrested Thursday in Lincoln and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 1.



An Evanston man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a September 2024 shooting that left one man dead in West Rogers Park, authorities said.

What we know:

Valgas Etheard, 32, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and an issuance of a warrant, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Valgas Etheard, 32. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested Thursday in the 1000 block of North 1350th Street in Lincoln.

Police said Etheard was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Sept. 5, 2024, in the 2000 block of West Howard Street.

Further details on the case or the victim haven't been released.

What's next:

Etheard is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 1.