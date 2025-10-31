Evanston man charged in fatal 2024 shooting on Chicago’s North Side, police say
CHICAGO - An Evanston man is facing a first-degree murder charge in a September 2024 shooting that left one man dead in West Rogers Park, authorities said.
What we know:
Valgas Etheard, 32, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and an issuance of a warrant, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Valgas Etheard, 32. (Chicago PD )
He was arrested Thursday in the 1000 block of North 1350th Street in Lincoln.
Police said Etheard was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Sept. 5, 2024, in the 2000 block of West Howard Street.
Further details on the case or the victim haven't been released.
What's next:
Etheard is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 1.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.