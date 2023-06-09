Evanston man charged with illegally possessing loaded gun during traffic stop

An Evanston man is facing felony charges for illegally possessing a handgun which was found during a traffic stop on Wednesday, police said.

Around 10:50 a.m., an Evanston police officer was in the area of Lake Street and Maple Avenue when she observed a white GMC SUV failing to stop for a stop sign.

The officer investigated the driver and discovered they had a revoked driver's license and also no proof of insurance, according to police.

The driver was arrested and the passenger, identified as 19-year-old Ptolemy Martinez, was asked to exit the vehicle.

While Martinez was still on scene, a second officer was searching the vehicle prior to it being towed when they discovered a partially unzipped green bag that contained a loaded gun, police said.

Martinez admitted the green bag was his, according to police, and was taken into custody.

Police say Martinez did not have a FOID card or a Concealed Carry License. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of possession of a handgun without a FOID card.

Martinez received a bond of $15,000 and is due in court on June 21st in Skokie.

Additionally, police say the driver was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, no proof insurance, and driving on a revoked driver's license.