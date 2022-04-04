Evanston man charged with robbing 25-year-old at knifepoint in Rogers Park

article

An Evanston man has been charged with robbing a 25-year-old man with a knife in Rogers Park.

Derrick Ray, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

According to police, Ray was identified as the suspect who robbed a man with a knife on Dec. 9 in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road.

Advertisement

Ray was arrested Sunday and charged accordingly.