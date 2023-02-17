Evanston man faces several gun, drug charges

article

An Evanston man was arrested last week on several gun and drug charges.

Emil Evans, 29, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to delver 1-15 grams of fentanyl, one felony count of possession of a weapon by a felon (possession of ammunition), one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, two felony counts of armed habitual criminal, one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm without a FOID Card and one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 23, Evanston police responded to the 2000 block of Emerson for a well-being check. While on scene, officers observed evidence of narcotics activity.

Officers investigated and recovered a plastic bag from Emil Evans. The bag allegedly contained 28 smaller plastic bags with a white powdery substance.

Additionally, police recovered a handgun magazine containing nine rounds of .22 long rifle and a tenth .22 long rifle round on a table inside the residence.

Evans was not arrested at this time.

During their investigation, a laboratory analysis was done of the suspected narcotics, which revealed that the 28 bags contained a cumulative 7.4 grams of fentanyl and tramadol along with bags that contained a cumulative 2.45 grams of cocaine.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 9, Evanston police responded to the same address in the 2000 block of Emerson Street for a man, later identified as Evans, with a gun.

Officers responded to the scene and took Evans into custody. He was charged accordingly.