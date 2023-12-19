Evanston man arrested after gun found in possession during traffic stop

article

An Evanston man was arrested last week after a gun was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

Eugenio Hernandez-Martinez, 24, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was cited for having a suspended registration.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, Evanston Patrol Officers were in the area of the 2100 block of Howard Street when they saw a black Honda SUV with a suspended registration.

At that time, the officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hernandez-Martinez, and the passenger, who was the registered owner of the vehicle.

The officers inquired about the smell of cannabis and Hernandez-Martinez said he smoked before driving, but there was no cannabis in the SUV.

The officers had Hernandez-Martinez and the passenger exit the vehicle as they continued their investigation.

The officers searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded Taurus 38 revolver handgun, which Hernandez-Martinez said was his.

He was then arrested and transported to the police station. It was determined by officers that Hernandez-Martinez did not have a FOID card or a Concealed Carry License.

Hernandez-Martinez allegedly told police that he purchased the gun three years ago for protection.

Hernandez-Martinez was not detained by the Cook County Sheriff and the passenger in the vehicle was released at the scene.

Hernandez-Martinez's next court date is Jan. 23.