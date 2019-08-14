Evanston man posed as ride-share driver to pick up, sexually assault woman he met on dating app

An Evanston man is charged with sexually assaulting a Chicago woman he met on a dating app.

Jason Taylor, 28, allegedly met the woman on a dating app but then posed as a ride-share driver on July 30 and sexually assaulted her when she entered his vehicle, Evanston police said in a statement.

The woman was in her 20s, police said. An investigation found Taylor had tried to contact university students in the area, but they had declined to meet him, police said.

Taylor, of Evanston, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, police said.

He was ordered held on a $100,000 bail Monday, and was released after posting bond, police said.