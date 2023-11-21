Northwestern's Ryan Field rebuild approved by Evanston leaders

The Evanston City Council voted in favor of Northwestern University's proposal to rebuild and rezone Ryan Field to host concerts and other community events there.

The rebuild was protested by neighbors, citing traffic, noise and property values but the City Council voted to approve the project late last night. It came down to a tiebreaker, and Mayor Daniel Biss cast the deciding vote to allow the rebuild and rezoning of Ryan Field.

The new stadium would seat fewer than 35,000 people and will be designed to focus light and noise inward. Ryan Field could host up to six concerts annually, plus over cultural gatherings.

It would affect the immediate area, which is considered a wealthier part of Evanston.

"But when you tell me, in a privileged place, that you don't want to hear noise, I don't want to smell garbage. I don't want my residents to fear for their life every day and we can prove that," said Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd).

Council members said the fight over Ryan Field got ugly. There is already a move to replace Biss.

Northwestern officials celebrated the council's decision to approve the venue.

"This decision marks a pivotal moment for Northwestern and the city of Evanston," said Dave Davis, Northwestern’s senior executive director of Neighborhood and Community Relations. "We’re embarking on a journey that promises not just a state-of-the-art stadium, but also a beacon of cultural and economic vitality. This project is a testament to our shared vision of progress and prosperity."

Alderpersons who support Northwestern’s deal replied that the opposition never wanted to engage in discussions. One member of Evanston’s nine-person council recused himself because he works for NU, leading to the deadlock requiring Biss to vote.

Northwestern’s representatives at the meeting voiced frustration over last-minute amendments to a deal they thought was final. And even alderpeople who backed NU said the city’s review could have been handled better.

Northwestern has argued it needs revenue from the concerts to help pay for the estimated $800 million stadium project.

Northwestern will announce the project's timeline "at a later date," according to the release.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.