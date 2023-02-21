Evanston police seek driver in hit-and-run that hospitalized woman

Evanston police are looking for the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a woman earlier this month in the northern suburb.

On Feb. 8, officials found a 53-year-old woman lying on the ground in the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street. She was transported to Evanston Hospital where she was admitted to the intensive care unit for her injuries.

The woman, who is from Evanston, was unable to tell paramedics what had happened.

Ten days later, the victim's daughter showed Evanston police surveillance footage that captured the incident. The video showed her crossing Chicago Avenue when she was struck by a light-colored SUV that was turning through the intersection.

Police have not identified the driver or SUV but said the vehicle resembles a Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with surveillance footage of the crash is being asked to contact Evanston Police Traffic Bureau at (847) 866-5079 or text a tip to 274637 by starting your message with EPDTIP.