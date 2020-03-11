Evanston postpones State of the City address amid coronavirus fears

Evanston officials are postponing their annual State of the City address in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The State of the City Luncheon, originally scheduled for Friday, will be pushed back to a future date as a “precautionary measure,” city officials said. The Robert Crown Community Center and Library’s open house, which was scheduled for Saturday, will also be postponed.

Senior classes at the Levy Senior Center will be canceled starting Thursday, officials said, “to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 to the senior population.”

“As the situation evolves, the City will evaluate events beyond this weekend to determine when and how they will proceed, and will notify the public as updates become available,” officials said. “The City is also evaluating the implementation of social distancing measures at future City events and meetings, and will be encouraging residents to participate online or on City television when possible.”

The decision to postpone these events comes after classes, conventions, parades and other public gatherings across the state were also canceled amid fears of coronavirus.