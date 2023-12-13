Evanston Reparations Committee to identify direct descendants for compensation

The city of Evanston is moving forward with its reparations program, announcing just how descendants will be selected.

The Evanston Reparations Committee will host a selection event next month. Letters will be sent to those who are eligible for the event.

To be eligible, you must be a direct descendant of someone who experienced racially discriminatory housing practices in Evanston between 1919 and 1969.

The committee expects to be able to disburse payment to at least 80 direct descendants in the new year. The selection event will be held on Jan. 11.

If you would like to be considered, you must submit proper documentation to the city by Dec. 29.