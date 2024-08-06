2 men wounded in two separate shootings in Evanston

Two men were wounded in two separate shootings in Evanston Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Evanston officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Dempster. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

Then, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Dodge. They discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition. No suspects are in custody.

Police currently do not believe the two incidents are related.