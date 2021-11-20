Evanston-Skokie District 65 canceling school for thousands of students because of lack of teachers

Parents with children in Evanston-Skokie school District 65 better have a backup plan, because they're unexpectedly closing schools on the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The district said they do not have enough teachers or substitutes to keep schools open on Monday, Nov. 22 or Tuesday, Nov. 23. Students and staff are expected to return on Nov. 29.

"We believe this is a result of educators and support staff needing to rest and focus on mental health and also to tend to their own families," said District 65 Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

The district is offering several days of free meals to be picked up on Monday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Chute, Haven and Nichols schools.

Students will have to make up the days at the end of the school year. The last day of school for K-8 students will be June 8.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS