Evergreen Park man charged with firing shots in Oak Forest

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Evergreen Park
OAK FOREST, Ill. - An Evergreen Park man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

On Feb. 22 at 2:29 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to reports of shots being fired.

During an investigation, authorities identified a suspect vehicle and a person of interest.

On Wednesday, Cody Zimmerman, 29, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm related to this case.

No additional information was provided by police. 