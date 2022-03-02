Evergreen Park man charged with firing shots in Oak Forest
OAK FOREST, Ill. - An Evergreen Park man has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On Feb. 22 at 2:29 a.m., Oak Forest police responded to reports of shots being fired.
During an investigation, authorities identified a suspect vehicle and a person of interest.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
On Wednesday, Cody Zimmerman, 29, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm related to this case.
Advertisement
No additional information was provided by police.