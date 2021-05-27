Experts warn of surge in tick population in Illinois

Summer is just about here, and it is shaping up to be a buggy one when it comes to ticks and Lyme disease.

Experts are warning of a surge in the tick population throughout Illinois and the Chicagoland area.

There are also some signs that a higher percentage of those ticks are carrying infectious diseases.

Tick surveillance maps produced by the Illinois Department of Public health are showing a large population of the blacklegged tick, also called the deer tick, which carries Lyme disease.

So anybody spending time outside, especially in grassy areas, is advised to take some extra precautions this summer.

"Trying not to brush up against vegetation, using EPA registered repellents," said Holly Tuten, Illinois Natural History Survey. "And then doing those thorough tick checks when you get home."

There are all sorts of tick species in Illinois.

Some will even stick around in the short grass, maybe in your backyard or a field near your child's school.

Ticks can also sense your temperature and body heat as well as the carbon dioxide that you are breathing out to know when you are close by.