Explore Batavia’s Red Hive Market: A celebration of local artistry and unique goods

From home decor to vintage jewelry and retro candy, you can find it all under one roof at Red Hive Market in Batavia.

The market features products, most of which are handmade or one-of-a-kind, created by more than 30 artisans from the Fox Valley area.

Bridget Johnson, who owns the space with her husband Tom, said there's something for everyone.

"So much variety…and we’re always looking for new artists. We are always looking to add to the uniqueness of Red Hive Market," said Johnson. "We have vintage comic books, with beautiful colors from that era. It was beautiful artistry. We have these beautiful, felted hats that are engraved."

Each artist has their own booth to display and sell their items, all under one roof.

"Bridget and Tom do such a great job of running the store for all of us and with the marketing. It takes a lot off of our plates," said Kelly Klaman-Ritsche, a graphics designer who set up shop at Red Hive for her growing suncatcher business, Red Head by Design. "I really just enjoy making anything that makes anyone happy. Suncatchers are known to bring good luck, positivity and balance to your space. I always tell people I can walk in a room in the worst mood, and if my suncatcher is catching the light just right — get an instant mood boost."

In addition to providing a space for artists who may be testing the waters before opening their own shop, Johnson appreciates the upcycling aspect of the business.

"[The artists] keep things from the landfill, so we are being really good stewards of the environment," she said.

Other items include hand-painted plates, embroidery, pottery, woodworking such as cutting boards and signs, and seasonal decor like felted ghosts and pumpkins.

"Batavia would be a great trip. Come on out to visit us," Johnson said. "And then enjoy all of the other amenities that this little town has to offer and enjoy all of our artisans that are so unique."