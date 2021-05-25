Explosion, gas leak reported in MacNeal Hospital office building in Berwyn

Authorities in Berwyn responded to an explosion and gas leak Tuesday afternoon in an empty office building across the street from MacNeal Hospital.

No injuries were reported, and police said the explosion was determined to be accidental.

Crews were called at 2:05 p.m. to the explosion in the 3300 block of Oak Park Avenue, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The office building was leased to MacNeal Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A sign on the front of the building read "MacNeal human resources."

Firefighters were working to "extinguish fires and contain an active gas leak," police said. Surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Video from a news helicopter showed fire crews spraying water in a building adjacent to the Familia Fresh Market. Debris appeared to be strewn along the sidewalk outside the building.

"No MacNeal Hospital employees were hurt and no one in the ER is being treated at this time," hospital spokeswoman Makayla Koehn said in a statement. Hospital operations were not affected, she said.