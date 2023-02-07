Explosion at Geneva factory prompts hazmat response

An explosion at a Geneva factory Tuesday afternoon prompted a hazmat response, fire officials said.

The explosion occurred at Olon Industries located at 411 Union Street.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries.

Individuals from Wheeler Park and the Senior Center were evacuated as a precaution, officials aid.

Residents are asked to stay away from Wheeler Park and the surrounding area.

The incident remains under investigation.