Explosive set off near ATM at Lake View bank

Someone set off an explosive near an ATM Sunday at a bank in Lake View on the North Side.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to reports of a “loud explosion” at the bank in the 3100 block of North Clark Street, according to Chicago police. A Fifth Third Bank is located at 3179 N. Clark.

Investigators found the ATM burned and the concrete floor damaged after someone “ignited an explosive device” nearby, police said. A bomb squad responded to the bank and deemed the area safe.

Area Three detectives are investigating.