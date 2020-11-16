Extra-alarm fire reported at Gary towing yard

Crews are at the scene of a large fire Monday morning at a scrap yard in Gary, Indiana.

The two-alarm fire broke out about 6 a.m. at a towing and scrap yard in the 3600 block of 4th Avenue, according to the Gary Fire Department.

A two-alarm fire broke out early Monday morning at a junkyard in Gary, Indiana. No injuries were reported. (FOX 32 News)

The fire is burning in a commercial area with no homes nearby, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported.