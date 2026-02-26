F1 Arcade to open in River North at former Rock Bottom site

The Brief The former Rock Bottom Brewery at State Street and Grand Avenue in River North will reopen this summer as F1 Arcade, a 20,000-square-foot, two-story Formula 1-themed entertainment venue. The space will feature 70 full-motion racing simulators, a rooftop terrace, the Octane Bar, globally-inspired food and specialty cocktails, plus official F1 watch parties for all 24 Grand Prix races. Local business leaders say the concept will boost tourism and nightlife in the area, with the arcade set to operate daily and limit entry to guests 21 and older after 7 p.m.



After three years of idling, a prominent retail corner in River North is gearing up for a comeback. This summer, the former Rock Bottom Brewery at State Street and Grand Avenue will be transformed into the F1 Arcade.

The world’s first official Formula 1 hospitality concept, the experience-driven venue will feature cutting-edge racing simulators, a rooftop terrace, and Chicago-inspired specialty cocktails.

What we know:

This summer, F1 Arcade will revitalize the 20,000-square-foot building at 1 West Grand Avenue in River North.

"All you have to do is love to be a little bit competitive, enjoy great food, great drink, and you can also start to get into the tribe of F1 fandom," said F1 Arcade Vice President of Brand Liz Norris.

The two-story space will feature 70 full-motion racing simulators, a rooftop terrace, F1 Arcade's signature Octane Bar, and more.

"If you picture Vegas vibes, replace all the slot machines with racing simulators — full-motion — and it's matched with a menu that is inspired globally from the food around all the Grand Prix," Norris shared. "And a cocktail list designed by winner of Netflix Drink Masters, so LP O'Brien created cocktails that inspired her from the F1 stories."

The experience will give fans of all skill levels the chance to put the pedal to the metal on real Grand Prix courses. The simulators also offer a much different experience than the F1 video game. In the driver's seat, you'll feel every twist and turn.

"This is our bespoke game, we have eight tracks available to race, and you can only experience this at an F1 arcade," Norris said.

From private group events to date nights, the concept hopes to tap into the growing popularity of the sport.

The launch follows U.S. openings in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Denver, Las Vegas and Atlanta, as part of a nationwide expansion anchored by the brand’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

"Chicago is a city that thrives on energy, competition and unforgettable experiences, which makes it a natural home for F1 Arcade," said Jon Gardner, president of global development, F1 Arcade.

The venue will also host official Formula 1 Watch Parties, allowing guests to watch all 24 Grand Prix in an immersive, high-energy setting.

What they're saying:

Local business leaders say the concept will add vibrancy to the area.

"It will be a terrific addition to that area. The proximity to the Red Line will certainly be a draw," said Kimberly Bares, president and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. "I think it's another feather in our cap."

Bares says this is one of several vacancies being filled in the district. Fashion retailer Mango recently opened on the Mag Mile, Uniqlo is moving into the former Under Armour space, and immersive magic venue The Hand and The Eye is slated to open this spring, to name a few.

"This is just a story of transformation and evolution," Bares said.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, also says the announcement is a win for Chicagoans and tourists alike.

"The Chicago hospitality-entertainment scene has always been a major economic engine here in the City of Chicago — from world-class dining to experiential venues," Toia explained. "And we just feel this new F1 Arcade is going to be successful because it brings to River North, which is already a major hub for out-of-town visitors and local night lifers, a destination that bridges sports, gaming, food and beverage, while helping Chicago compete with other major cities for tourism dollars."

What's next:

Official opening details are expected to be announced in the coming months.

When it launches, the arcade will operate seven days a week. After 7 p.m., the fun is limited to guests 21 and over.