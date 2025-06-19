'F1 The Movie' roars into theaters next week

The Brief "F1 The Movie," directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, hits theaters June 27. Like his previous hit "Top Gun: Maverick," Kosinski’s new film features real stunts performed by the actors. He praised Pitt’s natural driving talent while joking about the high insurance involved in filming.



One of the summer’s biggest blockbusters, "F1 The Movie," races into theaters next week – and its director knows a thing or two about making movie stars go really fast.

Joseph Kosinski broke box office records in 2022 with the billion-dollar blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick," and now is bringing the summer spectacle back to the silver screen with "F1 the Movie," starring Oscar-winning acting legend Brad Pitt.

What they're saying:

Like "Top Gun: Maverick," "F1 The Movie" features actors REALLY doing the wild stunts they’re portraying on camera – and Kosinski jokingly talked with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the difference in insurance policies on Brad Pitt versus Tom Cruise.

"I’m sure they’re very similar and high," Kosinski said. "We did a lot of talking with the insurance. The good thing for me is Brad turned out to be such a naturally gifted driver."

"F1 The Movie" opens in theaters on Friday, June 27th.